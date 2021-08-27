Note On Actual Attendance For This Year’s WWE Summerslam

As previously reported, WWE announced during Summerslam last Saturday that the attendance was 51,326, their biggest crowd in a year and a half at least. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the actual attendance for the event was 45,690, with 41,000 paid.

It’s somewhat common knowledge that WWE always marks up the number for marketing purposes, usually around 10,000 to 20,000 more than an NFL sellout in the venue. In this case, it was a smaller increase than normal. Allegiant Stadium can seat 65,000 for NFL and seats can be added on the floor, but WWE also had an entrance stage for their event.

The show’s gate was four times higher than Summerslam 2019, which drew 13,500 paid to the ScotiaBank Center in Toronto. Tickets were lower for that event. WWE also announced a 155% increase in merchandise sales from 2019.