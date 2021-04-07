Note On Audience Changes at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

WWE changed up their audience arrangements at the Capitol Wrestling Center for NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. As you may have noticed during tonight’s show, the audience capacity was greater than previous NXT crowds have been during the pandemic. Fightful Select reports that there aren’t pods at the venue anymore, nor dividers in the floor area. There is also now an elevated area for a row across from hard camera and a seated area oppose the entrance ramp.

These changes allowed WWE to expand the available attendance for tonight and tomorrow’s shows. Masks are still required and entrance required a negative COVID-19 test at no cost to attendees.