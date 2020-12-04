wrestling / News

Note On How Long Recent AEW Contracts Are For Younger Talent

December 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Top Flight AEW

AEW has made several new signings lately with younger talent, including The Acclaimed and Top Flight. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is locking down talent for the foreseeable future, as their deals have been for five years. They are said to be doing this with younger talent that they are high on.

article topics :

AEW, Joseph Lee

