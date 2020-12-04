wrestling / News
Note On How Long Recent AEW Contracts Are For Younger Talent
December 4, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has made several new signings lately with younger talent, including The Acclaimed and Top Flight. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is locking down talent for the foreseeable future, as their deals have been for five years. They are said to be doing this with younger talent that they are high on.
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Say They’ve Been ‘Whispering’ to Tony Khan About Working With Impact for Two Years
- Backstage Update on AEW & Impact Crossover, How Much Talents Knew About It, Note on Omega on IMPACT!
- More Reactions To AEW/Impact Crossover: Sami Callihan Teases Reunion With Jon Moxley, Young Bucks Post Old TNA Photo
- Chyna’s Former Manager Reveals Her Reaction To Finding Out About Triple H and Stephanie McMahon