Note on Mercedes Mone At Recent STARDOM Event, Possible Negotiations For More Dates

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone made a surprise appearance at STARDOM’s event this past Saturday, attacking rival Mayu Iwatani. Iwatani is set to challenge Mone for the IWGP Women’s Championship at All Star Grand Queendom on Sunday.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Mone was not originally scheduled to appear at Saturday’s show. However, she had an idea for the surprise attack and wanted to do it to build interest in their match.

At this time, Mone is only contracted to work one more date for STARDOM and NJPW, and that’s this Sunday. However, Meltzer noted that there have been discussions about her working at least one more show after that.