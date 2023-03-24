Note On Paid Attendance and Live Gate For First AEW House Rules

Wrestlenomics reports that the first AEW House Rules event in Troy, OH last Saturday had a live gate of nearly $100,000. The website filed a public records request to Troy to get the numbers for the event at the Hobart Arena.

The show had a gross ticket revenue of $99,675, with 2,929 in paid ticket sales. The average ticket price was $34. There was a total ticket scan count of 2,773. AEW made $17,944 from their cut of merchandise sales, from a total of $24,640. Some of the general admission tickets were as low as $20, which could have affected revenue. Expenses are unknown, including the cost of renting the venue or pay for talent.