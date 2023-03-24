wrestling / News
Note On Paid Attendance and Live Gate For First AEW House Rules
March 24, 2023 | Posted by
Wrestlenomics reports that the first AEW House Rules event in Troy, OH last Saturday had a live gate of nearly $100,000. The website filed a public records request to Troy to get the numbers for the event at the Hobart Arena.
The show had a gross ticket revenue of $99,675, with 2,929 in paid ticket sales. The average ticket price was $34. There was a total ticket scan count of 2,773. AEW made $17,944 from their cut of merchandise sales, from a total of $24,640. Some of the general admission tickets were as low as $20, which could have affected revenue. Expenses are unknown, including the cost of renting the venue or pay for talent.
More Trending Stories
- Joy Giovanni Recalls Working With Big Show In WWE, Being Locked in Trunk of JBL’s Limo
- Snitsky Recalls WWE Toe-Sucking Segment With Mae Young, Says She Loved It
- CM Punk Shares, Deletes Post Saying He Wasn’t Cleared To Wrestle Jon Moxley In August, Calls Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Liars
- WWE Reportedly Denies Extending $20 Million Offer to Lele Pons