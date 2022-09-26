Note On Plans For Veer and Indus Sher Going Forward

As previously reported, Veer Mahaan recently returned to WWE’s NXT brand where he reunited with Sanga. This was after weeks of Veer being absent from WWE TV, where he had built up a winning streak on RAW.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Veer might not be in NXT for long. WWE has been considering moving both Veer and Sanga to the main roster as Indus Sher. The two appeared at an NXT live event together over the weekend, defeating Chase U’s Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.