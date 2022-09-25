wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 9.24.22: Veer Mahaan Reunites With Sanga, More
WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night, featuring Veer Mahaan returning to the brand to team with Sanga and more. You can see the full results below from the Citrus Springs, Florida show per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Fallon Henley, Thea Hail & Valentina Feroz def. Kiana James, Ariana Grace, and a third partner.
* Veer Mahan and Sanga def. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward
* Indi Hartwell def. Lash Legend
* Nathan Frazier def. Von Wagner
* Julius Creed def. Carmelo Hayes
* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Grayson Waller and Duke Hudson
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose def. Nikkita Lyons
* Bron Breakker, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. Joe Gacy & The Dyad
Two of the very best in #WWENXT going at it here at #NXTCitrusSprings!! pic.twitter.com/fLMOhtVqs8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 25, 2022
.@JuliusCreedWWE isn’t afraid to step up to @Carmelo_WWE!! #NXTCitrusSprings pic.twitter.com/KQVNIECafS
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 25, 2022
@VeerMahaan returns to #NXT 😳 Reforms tag team with Sanga 🚨 #WWE #NXTLevelUp #NXTLive pic.twitter.com/hvB5MXskSE
— King 👑 (@kingmoney_123) September 25, 2022
#NXTCitrusSprings @JoeGacy and his minions hugged a strange person in a yellow mask pic.twitter.com/6Smol4Tn8b
— Mark Bensette Jr. (@mbensette77) September 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Al Snow Recalls His Figures Getting Banned From Walmart In 1999
- Chris Jericho On Wrestling At 51, Criticism Of Him ‘Holding Down’ Talent
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases
- Note On How Much MJF Is Rumored To Be Earning In AEW