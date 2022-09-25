WWE NXT Live Results 9.24.22: Veer Mahaan Reunites With Sanga, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night, featuring Veer Mahaan returning to the brand to team with Sanga and more. You can see the full results below from the Citrus Springs, Florida show per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Fallon Henley, Thea Hail & Valentina Feroz def. Kiana James, Ariana Grace, and a third partner.

* Veer Mahan and Sanga def. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward

* Indi Hartwell def. Lash Legend

* Nathan Frazier def. Von Wagner

* Julius Creed def. Carmelo Hayes

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Grayson Waller and Duke Hudson

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose def. Nikkita Lyons

* Bron Breakker, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. Joe Gacy & The Dyad

Two of the very best in #WWENXT going at it here at #NXTCitrusSprings!! pic.twitter.com/fLMOhtVqs8 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 25, 2022