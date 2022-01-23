wrestling / News
Note On Producers For Last Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has details on the producers for last week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following people were producers for their segments:
* Shawn Daivari and Pat Buck: Becky Lynch promo, Lynch & Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan.
* Jamie Noble & Petey Williams: Kevin Owens Show segment
* Petey Wiliams: Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens.
* Chris Park: Alpha Academy Graduation Ceremony, eight-man tag match
* Molly Holly: Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H segment
* Jason Jordan: Maryse, Miz, Beth Phoenix, & Edge segment
* Shane Helms: Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory
* Adam Pearce: Omos vs. Reggie
* Jamie Noble: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley