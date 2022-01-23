Note On Producers For Last Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has details on the producers for last week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following people were producers for their segments:

* Shawn Daivari and Pat Buck: Becky Lynch promo, Lynch & Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan.

* Jamie Noble & Petey Williams: Kevin Owens Show segment

* Petey Wiliams: Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens.

* Chris Park: Alpha Academy Graduation Ceremony, eight-man tag match

* Molly Holly: Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H segment

* Jason Jordan: Maryse, Miz, Beth Phoenix, & Edge segment

* Shane Helms: Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory

* Adam Pearce: Omos vs. Reggie

* Jamie Noble: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley