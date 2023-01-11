– As previously reported, AEW will make its Rhode Island debut in the city of Kingston on Friday, April 7 for a live edition of Rampage, along with Battle of the Belts VI, which will also be live that night. PWInsider has an update on the ticket pre-sale code for the event.

The ticket pre-sale will start tomorrow at 10:00 am EST, and the presale code is BTL6R. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13. The pre-sale for tickets will be available at the Ryan Center’s website.