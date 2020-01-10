Note On Who Came With With Idea For AEW Angle At Wrestle Kingdom 14

This past weekend at Wrestle Kingdom 14, Chris Jericho fought Hiroshi Tanahashi in a match where, if Tanahashi won, he would receive an AEW world title shot. Jericho even brought the belt to the show. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the angle was created by Tanahashi and Jericho, the latter of whom when to Tony Khan with NJPW’s Rocky Romero about it. They said the belt would be shown on TV and AEW would be mentioned on both New Japan World and TV-Asahi. NJPW previously had a rule that no one could mention AEW.

Meanwhile, Tanahashi reportedly wants to go to AEW to continue the angle but it doesn’t seem like that will happen. When AEW was mentioned at the show, the crowd popped for it.

NJPW and AEW have had a strained relationship for a year when The Elite all left New Japan. The Young Bucks, Cody and Chris Harrington went to NJPW to try and set up a deal, but NJPW had a deal with ROH at the time and an upcoming show at Madison Square Garden that was sold out. NJPW also believed that Jericho and Omega would remain with them, although only Jericho stuck around and they eventually gained Jon Moxley. Omega leaving cause some strain because, as we previously noted, he was originally planned for Wrestle Kingdom 14, where it would be he, not Kazuchika Okada, who lost to Tetsuya Naito on night two with both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles on the line. At the time, Harold Meij wanted to go to Khan. Khan didn’t come to Japan and due to other reasons that have nothing to do with wrestling, will likely never come to Japan. There were then legal threats made against AEW and Omega and neither side wanted to acknowledge the other. AEW was frustrated by fans who felt NJPW could do no wrong but they saw a different side.

Jericho and Tanahashi had to fight for their angle although there are people on both sides who want a partnership to happen. Khan, meanwhile, ultimately decided not to promote Jericho vs. Tanahashi or Wrestle Kingdom on TV or social media, as he felt AEW gained nothing by it. However, on Dynamite, Jericho and the announcers mentioned his and Moxley’s wins on the show. Moxley’s US title wasn’t mentioned, as Khan has stated that on Dynamite, only AEW belts will be talked about. This could also be why Omega is no longer referred to as the AAA MEGA Champion on Dynamite or PPV, but it could still happen on Dark. Likewise, the Lucha Bros are no longer mentioned as AAA tag champions even though those belts have been defended at AEW shows.