Note On Who Hosted Party Where Steve Cutler Got COVID-19, AEW and WWE Reportedly Frustrated With Wrestlers Not Taking Pandemic Seriously

As we’ve previously reported, Steve Cutler was released from the WWE last week, and there were rumors that there was heat on him for attending a New Year’s Eve party and contracting COVID-19. According to those reports, Vince McMahon specifically was said to be angry with him.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that the party was hosted by Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. The party was attended by wrestlers from WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling, among others. Social media posts also reveal that wrestlers attended Super Bowl parties last weekend too.

The original plan for Cutler was a team with Baron Corbin and Wesley Blake against The Mysterios and Buddy Murphy. Cutler and the Mysterios then tested positive and when Rey and Dominik were brought back, the angle was dropped. Blake and Murphy have yet to return to TV.

McMahon was said to be “livid”, and management in both WWE and AEW have been frustrated that some talent aren’t taking the pandemic seriously.

It was also noted that AEW held a team party, as footage from it leaked online with wrestlers selling for Brodie Lee Jr. NXT’s Adam Cole, who is dating Britt Baker, was in one of the videos. So far, Cutler is the only wrestler that has been fired for this reason.