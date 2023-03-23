wrestling / News
Note On Why Jamie Hayter Missed Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
March 23, 2023 | Posted by
Jamie Hayter did not appear on last night’s AEW Dynamite, even though she is the Women’s Champion and is feuding with the Outcasts. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Hayter was not at the taping due to a visa issue.
Hayter recently returned to the UK in order to get her visa renewed but is expected back “pretty soon.” Everything has already been worked out and it’s said to be fine.
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker on Refusing Autographs When Spending Time With Family
- Rhea Ripley Explains Recent Incident That Led to Calling Out ‘Fans’ On Twitter
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Tony Schiavone Working One Night For TNA, Raven’s Drug Use Being Implied On PPV
- Ric Flair Says He Sent a Message to Arn Anderson After Learning About the Passing of His Son