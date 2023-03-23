Note On Why Jamie Hayter Missed Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

Jamie Hayter did not appear on last night’s AEW Dynamite, even though she is the Women’s Champion and is feuding with the Outcasts. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Hayter was not at the taping due to a visa issue.

Hayter recently returned to the UK in order to get her visa renewed but is expected back “pretty soon.” Everything has already been worked out and it’s said to be fine.