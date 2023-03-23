wrestling / News

Note On Why Jamie Hayter Missed Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

March 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jamie Hayter AEW Dynamite 12-21-22 1 Image Credit: Lee South/AEW

Jamie Hayter did not appear on last night’s AEW Dynamite, even though she is the Women’s Champion and is feuding with the Outcasts. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Hayter was not at the taping due to a visa issue.

Hayter recently returned to the UK in order to get her visa renewed but is expected back “pretty soon.” Everything has already been worked out and it’s said to be fine.

