Note on Why the Butcher Has Been Absent From AEW
September 5, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has details on why The Butcher has been absent from AEW TV as of late. The Blade’s tag team partner hasn’t competed in a match since he faced Darby Allin for the TNT Championship At AEW’s The House Always Wins house show on April 9th.
According to Fightful Select, Butcher tore his thumb during the match and has been recovering from the injury. He is said to be in Chicago for All Out weekend for the fan events, but is not scheduled to be used in an on-screen capacity.
