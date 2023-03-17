Note on WWE Making Financial Cutbacks To Wrestlemania 39

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there will be some financial cutbacks to this year’s Wrestlemania 39, as WWE wants to increase profits. However, it will not be done in ways that fans would be able to see.

There will be fewer staff members brought in, including some of the foreign language announces that will now work remotely. This is something that other sports teams and networks have done in the past. WWE is hoping to help the profit margin, which would make it look better for a sale.