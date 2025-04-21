Note On Possible Changes To WWE Hall of Fame Length Next Year

A new report has a welcome note for a possible change to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony’s length and/or timeslot next year. Friday night’s ceremony took place after Smackdown and didn’t start until 1 AM ET/10 PM PT, and ended up running over three hours. The combination of the length at the timeslot drew a fair amount of criticism online, and the report from Fightful Select suggests that may change for next year.

According to the report, one source in WWE said that the ceremony running that length next year is “highly unlikely, and if it does, it probably won’t be in that time slot.”

The timeslot and duration of the show was referenced by a number of people during the show including Shawn Michaels, who had an early call time for NXT Stand & Deliver, and Triple H.