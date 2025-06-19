Notes On WWE Changing Jordynne Grace’s NXT Entrance Theme

A new report has some details on Jordynne Grace’s NXT entrance theme song changing. As noted, Grace got a new theme song on last night’s show and fans weren’t impressed, chanting “Fire Def Rebel” during her match with Lola Vice. Fightful Select reports that the theme song that Grace used in TNA and early in her NXT song is owned by her, and she retains the rights to it.

The fact that Grace owns the theme as one of the reasons for the change. WWE has been insistent on owning the theme songs that they use. In addition, the sirens at the start of the song helped make the change necessary in WWE’s eyes. As Bron Breakker’s theme already has sirens in it, that was given priority due to the “natural family connection” to Scott Steiner.

The report adds that while Metro Boomin and others have offered to do themes for WWE, they’ve been more likely to push for owning the tracks.