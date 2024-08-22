– Fightful Select had some additional backstage notes on this week’s edition of WWE NXT. According to the report, NXT used an “exceedingly high” amount of confetti during the show, and it was more than the producers anticipated. This led to wrestlers having fun with it in the ring, and they started making confetti angels.

Additionally, Fightful reports that NXT officials are very happy with the performances and development of Tavion Heights during his run in the N-1 Victory 2024 Tournament for Pro Wrestling NOAH.