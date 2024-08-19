wrestling / News

Note On WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw

August 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A couple of WWE NXT stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Lola Vice and Dante Chen at the taping in Sunrise, Florida.

The report notes that Vice is confirmed to work the WWE Main Event taping.

