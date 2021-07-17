Notes on Dark Main Event for WWE SmackDown, Shane Thorne Appears w/ New Look (Video)

– Following last night’s WWE SmackDown, WWE held a dark main event featuring Big E winning a battle royal (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Other competitors in the battle royal included Shinsuke Nakamura, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Finn Balor, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Csaro, and more. Big E won the match after eliminating Crews. As noted, Big E also addressed and thanked the crowd at the end of the show.

Additionally, former Retribution member Slapjack (Shane Thorne) worked the battle royal. Footage and images of Thorne, sporting a new look and gear from last night’s show, have also surfaced online through social media, which you can see below.

Following the split of Retribution, T-Bar and Mace remained on Raw. However, Mia Yim (Reckoning) and Thorne (Slapjack) have remained off TV since March. It was previously rumored that Yim and Thorne would go back to using their previous ring names in WWE. Currently, the WWE website still lists Reckoning and Slapjack as part of the Raw Roster.

We have a wild Shane Thorne spotting at Smackdown! pic.twitter.com/o5V0cnGkIS — Hunter (-_•) (@HunterPWWE5) July 17, 2021