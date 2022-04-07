Notes On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To WrestleMania 38 Match

A new report has some details on Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania 38 match, his reaction to the match and more. Fightful Select reports that McMahon made the decision to compete on the show months ago, but that people close to him and on WWE Creative were vocal with the idea that it was a terrible idea.

The site spoke with people who said that there were “plenty of laughs” had by Vince McMahon and the team after the event. McMahon is said to have realized that it was a terrible performance as well as an awful Stunner sell, but was of the mindset that it was okay as long as “people were laughing and entertained.”

The site notes that McMahon laid out the the whole post-match for the show including Austin Theory’s music hitting after the match which led to McMahon reacting as if it was Steve Austin’s.