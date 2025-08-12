– PWInsider reports that wrestler Tyler Bate was backstage last night at WWE Raw. It’s said he’s cut his hair and is back to his original look. As previously noted, Bate recently revealed he’s not injured and simply “waiting.” Bate has been off WWE TV since he had a match on Main Event in late May.

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that several “We Want Kross” signs were seen at last night’s Raw. Additionally, Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE did confiscate some of the Kross signs during the show.

Meltzer noted that he did see the signs later during the show, and someone who was at the event claimed the signs were confiscated. Meltzer stated, “But someone who was there said ‘Yeah, they absolutely took the signs away.'” Additionally, he explained that the people in charge of confiscating signs the signs likely wouldn’t know if the situation with Kross leaving WWE is legitimate or a work, but he did say they would get their “marching orders from the top.”

Karrion Kross’ WWE contract reportedly expired on August 10.