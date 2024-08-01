NWA Announces Competitors for Burke Invitational Gauntlet

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced multiple competitors for the Burke Invitational Gauntlet a NWA 76, including Tiffany Nieves and Mystii Marks. Hollywood Haley J was also announced as an entrant via social media. You can see the full announcement below:

Is NWA 76 the night “La Princesa” Tiffany Nieves or Mystii Marks earns a shot at the National Wrestling Alliance Women’s World title? Both are confirmed entrants in the fourth-annual Burke Invitational Gauntlet taking place Aug.. 31 at the 2300 Arena.

“Tiffany Nieves and Mystii Marks are examples of the Burke Invitational Gauntlet’s history of mixing National Wrestling Alliance favorites and competitors from across the wrestling world,” says Joe Galli, NWA Chief Operating Officer.

“These athletes can prove themselves at NWA 76 in front of NWA fans and audiences around the world,” he continues. “The winner is guaranteed a future NWA Women’s World’s title match.”

Introduced in 2021, the exciting, multi-competitor Burke Invitational Gauntlet sees eliminations via pinfall, submission or by being tossed over the top rope. The last one standing is declared the No. 1 contender to the Women’s World title. Past winners include Chelsea Green, Max the Impaler and, most recently, reigning NWA Women’s World champion Kenzie Paige.

Texas-based favorite Mystii Marks, trained by the legendary Jazz, enters the 2024 Burke Invitational Gauntlet at NWA 76.

“La Princesa” Tiffany Nieves is already a top National Wrestling Alliance star. A former Mission Pro and OVW Women’s champion, Nieves unsuccessfully challenged Paige for the NWA Women’s World title at NWA Paranoia in January. After recently signing an exclusive NWA contract, “La Princesa” says this is her opportunity to jump back into title contention.

“In Philadelphia, everyone learns ‘La Princesa’ is the NWA,” the always self-assured Nieves says. “After I win the Burke Invitational Gauntlet at NWA 76, it’s only a matter of time until I am the NWA Women’s World Champion. Get it? Got it? Bueno!”

Though new to the National Wrestling Alliance, Marks is a familiar face to fans across Texas. A one-time DPCW Women’s champion, the Houston-based grappler’s faced Natalia Markova, Melina, Selina de la Renta, Jazzmin Allure and more.

“Don’t sleep on Mystii Marks,” warns former NWA Women’s World champion Jazz, who trained Marks.

“The Burke Invitational Gauntlet is the perfect time for Mystii to shock the world,” the legend says. “There’s a reason she is one of the hottest young stars in Texas!”

The Burke Invitational also includes multi-time OVW Women’s Champion and star of Netflix series The Wrestlers “HollyHood” Haley J, who returns at NWA 76 to participate. It marks the NWA debut of bodybuilder and former AEW competitor Kayla Rossi. Additional talent to be announced this week.

Also confirmed for NWA 76 is an epic grudge match between reigning Crockett Cup winners Alex Taylor and Kerry Morton of The Southern Six and Knox & Murdoch, who won the legendary tag tournament in 2023.

NWA 76 brings hard-hitting pro wrestling action to Philly’s legendary 2300 Arena on August 31. The National Wrestling Alliance commemorates “History, Legacy and Tradition” with its biggest Signature Live Event of the year, an affordable, family-friendly celebration of its founding in 1948.

Tickets to NWA 76 are on sale now.