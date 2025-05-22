NWA Bringing Back Texas Championship This Sunday

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that it will bring back the NWA Texas Championship at an event this Sunday.

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is proud to revive a legendary championship that dates back to the 1930s. This Sunday, at the NWA Texas: Paradox Presents Mutual Combat wrestling show, a new chapter will be written as the NWA crowns its newest NWA Texas Champion.

The NWA Texas Championship is a storied title with a rich history of legendary wrestlers, including David Von Erich, Fritz Von Erich, Lou Thesz, Buddy Rogers, Bruiser Brody, and Kevin Von Erich, among many others. Now, it’s making a historic comeback in an exciting eight-man tournament that will determine the next holder of this prestigious belt.

Date: Sunday, May 25th

Location: Big’z Burger Joint UTSA, 5539 UTSA Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78249

Doors: VIP: 5:30 PM / General Admission: 6:00 PM

Bell Time: 7:00 PM

Tickets:

General Admission: $15

VIP 1st Row: $20

Ticket purchases will be made at the door.

VIP front-row tickets include a limited edition poster, early admission to the meet-and-greet, and a group photo with the wrestling superstars.

This is a family-friendly wrestling event, perfect for fans of all ages! Big’z Burger Joint offers delicious food and a full bar, making it an ideal place for a fun and exciting night out with the whole family.

Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling, in partnership with the NWA, is proud to host this historic event in the San Antonio area, a vital part of the NWA’s territory system, which also includes shows in Dallas run by TSW.

Quote from Rodney Mack, Co-Owner of Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling:

“Reviving the NWA Texas Championship is a huge honor, not only for us but for wrestling fans

everywhere. This title’s history is legendary, and we’re proud to make history again by crowning a

new champion in San Antonio. It’s a milestone for our sport and a testament to the incredible talent here.”

Quote from Joe Galli, COO of the NWA:

“Growing the NWA’s presence in our territory system is vital to our mission of showcasing the best in professional wrestling. The San Antonio area is filled with incredible athletes, and this event highlights the rich wrestling heritage and bright future of our sport.”

Interviews with wrestlers are available before or at the show. Please contact us to arrange interviews of for additional information.

Join us this Sunday as history is made and a new NWA Texas Champion is crowned. Don’t miss

your chance to witness this historic moment in wrestling history!