wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results: EC3 & BLK Jeez face Tyrus & Eric Jackson, More
March 28, 2023 | Posted by
The latest NWA Powerrr saw a tag team main event featuring EC3 and Tyrus, plus more. You can see the results from the YouTube show below, per Fightful:
* Kratos def. Jordan Clearwater and Jake Dumas
* Danny Dealz cuts a promo hypeing Alex Taylor’s match with Joe Alonzo.
* Champions Series Title Opportunity: Magnum Muscle def. Blunt Force Trauma to earn a match against La Rebelión for the NWA World Tag Team Championships at NWA 312.
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Joe Alonzo def. Alex Taylor
* La Rosa Negra does an interview discussing her match against Kamille at NWA 312
* Mecha Wolf talks about La Rebelión’s NWA World Tag Team Championship reign.
* EC3 & BLK Jeez def. Tyrus & Eric Jackson
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Addresses Recent WWE Hiatus, Shares Update on Her Return
- Jon Moxley Responds To CM Punk’s Instagram Post, Reveals He Was Working Without a Contract, Says AEW Has So Much Drama
- Ric Flair Responds to Criticism of Charlotte Flair Staying in WWE Title Picture
- Dax Harwood Says FTR Have Made a Decision On Their Future