NWA Powerrr Results: EC3 & BLK Jeez face Tyrus & Eric Jackson, More

The latest NWA Powerrr saw a tag team main event featuring EC3 and Tyrus, plus more. You can see the results from the YouTube show below, per Fightful:

* Kratos def. Jordan Clearwater and Jake Dumas

* Danny Dealz cuts a promo hypeing Alex Taylor’s match with Joe Alonzo.

* Champions Series Title Opportunity: Magnum Muscle def. Blunt Force Trauma to earn a match against La Rebelión for the NWA World Tag Team Championships at NWA 312.

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Joe Alonzo def. Alex Taylor

* La Rosa Negra does an interview discussing her match against Kamille at NWA 312

* Mecha Wolf talks about La Rebelión’s NWA World Tag Team Championship reign.

* EC3 & BLK Jeez def. Tyrus & Eric Jackson