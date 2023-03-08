NWA Powerrr Results: Kamille In Main Event, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr took place on Tuesday with Kamille in action and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Trevor Murdoch def. Beast Mode via DQ after Daisy Kill attacked him.

* EC3 def. Dontae Smiley

* Father James Mitchell cut a promo to hype the upcoming match Taya Valkyrie vs. Max the Impaler on March 21st. Valkyrie also spoke about the match.

* May Valentine interviews Madusa, who hyped up the NWA Women’s Television Championship tournament before she was interrupted by Chris Silvio, Esq. seeking more TV time.

* Hair vs. Mask Match: Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp fought to a double count out

* Blunt Force Trauma did an interview and set their targets on on La Rebelión

* Kamille def. Ruthie Jay