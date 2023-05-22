wrestling / News

NWA Women’s Title Match Added To 2023 Crockett Cup

May 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Crockett Cup Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has announced that there will be a NWA Women’s title match the 2023 Crockett Cup when Kamille defends against Natalia Markova. The two recently wrestled to a ten minute draw on the May 2 episode of NWA Powerrr.

Their match will happen on night two of the event, which happens June 4.

