NWA Women’s Title Match Added To 2023 Crockett Cup
May 22, 2023 | Posted by
The NWA has announced that there will be a NWA Women’s title match the 2023 Crockett Cup when Kamille defends against Natalia Markova. The two recently wrestled to a ten minute draw on the May 2 episode of NWA Powerrr.
Their match will happen on night two of the event, which happens June 4.
It’s official! NWA World Women’s Champion @Kamille_brick will put her title on the line against @RealNMarkova at the #CrockettCup!! After their last match ended in a draw, who do you think will walk away holding The Burke?! pic.twitter.com/dzxCaNKicU
— NWA (@nwa) May 22, 2023
