NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA Back For the Attack
– We have our main event for NWA Back For the Attack, and it will see the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on the line. The NWA released a new video on Sunday morning featuring Billy Corgan annoucing that Nick Aldis will defend the championship against Aron Stevens. You can see the video below.
NWA Back For The Attack take place on March 21st and air live on FITE TV. The updated card is below:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. Aron Stevens
* Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Slice Boogie
Fans, we are a week away from #BackForTheAttack, and we have a special message from our president @Billy about the main event and our friend Joseph Hudson.#RIPJosephHudson
Pre-order now: https://t.co/XJsyRNUIKo pic.twitter.com/myoRBGVOYY
— NWA (@nwa) March 14, 2021
