wrestling / News
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match & More Set For NWA Powerrr
January 31, 2022 | Posted by
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship is on the line among other matches on this week’s NWA Powerrr. The NWA announced several matches for Tuesday’s show, including Trever Murdoch defending his championship against Mike Knox. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs on FITE TV on Tuesday night:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Mike Knox
* No DQ Match: Sal Rinauro vs. Cyon
* Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Ill Begotten
* Podium Spotlight: Natalie Markova, Paola Blaze, & Jennacide
* Kiera Hogan goes Heart 2 Heart with May Valentine
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Announces End of Relationship With Wendy Barlow
- Ask 411 Wrestling: How Many Men Did Bret Hart Defend Titles Against?
- Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet
- Roman Reigns on How He’d Address Vince McMahon Over Dropping the WWE Universal Title