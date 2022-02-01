NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match & More Set For NWA Powerrr

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship is on the line among other matches on this week’s NWA Powerrr. The NWA announced several matches for Tuesday’s show, including Trever Murdoch defending his championship against Mike Knox. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs on FITE TV on Tuesday night:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Mike Knox

* No DQ Match: Sal Rinauro vs. Cyon

* Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Ill Begotten

* Podium Spotlight: Natalie Markova, Paola Blaze, & Jennacide

* Kiera Hogan goes Heart 2 Heart with May Valentine