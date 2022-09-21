wrestling / News

NWA Wrestlers Appear In New Music Video From the Smashing Pumpkins

September 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Billy Corgan NWA 74 Image Credit: NWA

Billy Corgan’s band Smashing Pumpkins has released a new music video which features NWA wrestlers Mercurio and May Valentine. Corgan is the current owner of NWA. The song is called ‘Beguiled’ and can be seen below.

