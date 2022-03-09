wrestling / News
NXT Championship Changes Hands At WWE NXT: Roadblock
We have a new NXT Champion following this week’s Roadblock-themed episode of WWE NXT. Dolph Ziggler defeated Bron Breakker and Dolph Ziggler with help from Robert Roode to capture the title in the main event of the show. You can see some clips from the match below.
The win marks Ziggler’s first run with the NXT Championship, and ends Breakker’s reign at 63 days. Breakker defeated Ciampa for the title at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 4th.
.@bronbreakkerwwe defends the #NXTTitle against @NXTCiampa and @HEELZiggler in a Triple Threat Match RIGHT NOW on #WWENXT Roadblock! pic.twitter.com/GxudAGbgkO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2022
.@NXTCiampa is on 🔥#WWENXT #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/VTkglMhdjB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2022
.@HEELZiggler is the NEWWWWW NXT Champion!!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/HwRqnLwl0C
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2022
An absolute SHOCKER on #WWENXT Roadblock!!! 🤯@HEELZiggler is your NEW NXT Champion! pic.twitter.com/PPbq2XMwgl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2022
🤯 #NXTChampionship #WWENXT @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/6BxoxlXg0P
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2022
