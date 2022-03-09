NXT Championship Changes Hands At WWE NXT: Roadblock

We have a new NXT Champion following this week’s Roadblock-themed episode of WWE NXT. Dolph Ziggler defeated Bron Breakker and Dolph Ziggler with help from Robert Roode to capture the title in the main event of the show. You can see some clips from the match below.

The win marks Ziggler’s first run with the NXT Championship, and ends Breakker’s reign at 63 days. Breakker defeated Ciampa for the title at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 4th.