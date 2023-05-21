wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Full Results 05.20.2023: Carmelo Hayes vs. Malik Blade Headliner, More
NXT hosted a live event in Orlando, FL today. You can find the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) as well as some highlights below.
* Nathan Frazer defeated Kale Dixon
* Bron Breakker defeated Brooks Jensen
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated The Bayou Boys (Beau Morris & Hayden Pittman)
* NXT Heritage Championship Match: Noam Dar defeated Edris Enofe
* Valentina Feroz, Yulissa Leon, Fallon Henley defeated Stevie Turner, Monika Klisara, & Kiana James
* Dragon Lee & Trick Williams defeated Dante Chen & Big Boa
* Ivy Nile defeated Enhancement Talent
* Ivy Nile defeated Tiffany Stratton
* Axiom defeated Luca Crusifino
* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes defeated Malik Blade
#NXTOrlando 6-woman tag match: @kianajames_wwe, Monika Klisara, and @StevieTurnerWWE vs., fresh off their reunion on #SmackDown, @ValentiFerozWWE and @YulisaLeon_wwe, and @FallonHenleyWWE pic.twitter.com/SGtIWnCbCZ
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 21, 2023
#NXTOrlando @_trickwilliams and @dragonlee95 win the night, but fair play to @DanteChenWWE and @Bigboawwe. pic.twitter.com/RQl5BzivR4
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 21, 2023
Thank you #NXTOrlando 🔥🔥 #diamondmine #pitbull #eatit pic.twitter.com/p8fyH3soiW
— ivynile_wwe (@ivynile_wwe) May 21, 2023