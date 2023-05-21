NXT Live Event Full Results 05.20.2023: Carmelo Hayes vs. Malik Blade Headliner, More

NXT hosted a live event in Orlando, FL today. You can find the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) as well as some highlights below.

* Nathan Frazer defeated Kale Dixon

* Bron Breakker defeated Brooks Jensen

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated The Bayou Boys (Beau Morris & Hayden Pittman)

* NXT Heritage Championship Match: Noam Dar defeated Edris Enofe

* Valentina Feroz, Yulissa Leon, Fallon Henley defeated Stevie Turner, Monika Klisara, & Kiana James

* Dragon Lee & Trick Williams defeated Dante Chen & Big Boa

* Ivy Nile defeated Enhancement Talent

* Ivy Nile defeated Tiffany Stratton

* Axiom defeated Luca Crusifino

* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes defeated Malik Blade