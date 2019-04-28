NXT House Show Results 4.26.19 – Daytona Beach, Florida: Kassius Ohno, Jessamyn Duke in Action

– NXT held another live event on Friday night in Daytona Beach, Florida. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful. Some clips and images from the NXT event that were posted on social media are also available below.

* Brennan Williams & Mansoor Al-Shehail def. 3.0. (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee)

* Jessamyn Duke def. Karen Q

* Luke Menzies def. Nick Comoroto

* Lacey Lane def. Reina Gonzales

* Kassius Ohno def. Jeet Rama

* Albert Hardie Jr. def. Jermaine Haley

* Bianca Belair def. Deonna Purrazzo

* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)