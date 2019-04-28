wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 4.26.19 – Daytona Beach, Florida: Kassius Ohno, Jessamyn Duke in Action
– NXT held another live event on Friday night in Daytona Beach, Florida. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful. Some clips and images from the NXT event that were posted on social media are also available below.
* Brennan Williams & Mansoor Al-Shehail def. 3.0. (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee)
* Jessamyn Duke def. Karen Q
* Luke Menzies def. Nick Comoroto
* Lacey Lane def. Reina Gonzales
* Kassius Ohno def. Jeet Rama
* Albert Hardie Jr. def. Jermaine Haley
* Bianca Belair def. Deonna Purrazzo
* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)
THERE WE GO #NXTDaytona #Submission pic.twitter.com/21fBGeWZRL
— Ralph Martinez (@RalphieMartinez) April 27, 2019
@KSAMANNY & @GREATBLACKOTAKU making the dream work! #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/lp7DdblKSP
— Anthony Scism (@AScism2K1) April 27, 2019
#NXTDaytona Oh Nooooooo pic.twitter.com/5iqSvDDnot
— Ivan Reyes (@ConnectingRhema) April 27, 2019
More women’s action #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/ymwCY9Bn3A
— Terry (@TerryJaeger1) April 27, 2019
@BiancaBelairWWE doesn’t have time for this #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/uhWkUF6DdE
— #thankyoudean | punk (@razxrsedp) April 27, 2019
#NXTDaytona Our main event…@KORcombat and @theBobbyFish vs @strongstylebrit and @_StarDESTROYER! pic.twitter.com/BZ5zhN9I5T
— Charles Huggins (@chuggins2001) April 27, 2019
@BiancaBelairWWE in action at #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/RbsjWXMRAv
— Terry (@TerryJaeger1) April 27, 2019
Heck of a first contest! #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/AonXMtPBn0
— Terry (@TerryJaeger1) April 26, 2019
Shinobi vs a…. Shark? #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/bbmpR6N9Ad
— Ralph Martinez (@RalphieMartinez) April 27, 2019
#NXTDaytona it's rock and roll time! pic.twitter.com/r0vHi0x760
— Ivan Reyes (@ConnectingRhema) April 26, 2019
