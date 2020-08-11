wrestling / News
NXT Talent Told Not To Use MMA Skills Against Shayna Baszler At Raw Underground
NXT talent Emily Andzulis was reportedly told not to use her MMA skills during her fight with Shayna Baszler on last night’s Raw Underground segment. According to Bryan Alvarez on Tuesday’s Wrestling Observer Live, Andzulis — who has had an amateur MMA fight — was told not to do anything MMA-related and to just pretend she doesn’t know what she’s doing as Baszler beat her.
Andzulis was a competitor on The Rock’s The Titan Games during its first season and has trained in jiu-jitsu among other MMA disciplines. WWE signed her in January of this year.
Andzulis posted to Twitter to comment on last night’s segment, as you can see below:
The Pitbull got unleashed 🔥 https://t.co/cn8sgl8eeV
— Emily Andzulis (@emily_andzulis) August 11, 2020
