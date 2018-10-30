Quantcast

 

NXT’s Marcel Barthel Working wXw’s 18th Anniversary Show

October 30, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Marcel Barthel

NXT’s Marcel Barthel (the former Axel Dieter Jr.) will be working wXw’s 18th Anniversary in Oberhausen, Germany on December 22. Tassilo Jung, wXw’s head of communications and talent relations, commented…

“Last year at 17th Anni @TheWWEWolfe & @Marcel_B_WWE made a surprise appearance. At #wXw18thAnni Axel Dieter Jr returns home to wrestle. We appreciate our friends at @WWE allowing a current @WWENXT contracted talent to wrestle on a @wXwGermany event for the first time ever.”

