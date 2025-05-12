Nyla Rose Recalls Getting In Trouble For Trying To Steal AEW Double Or Nothing Prop

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose recently shared a humorous behind-the-scenes story from her title defense at the 2020 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Speaking on a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast (per Fightful), Rose looked back at the unique casino-themed event.

“I remember I got in trouble for trying to take one of the giant playing cards. (The ones that Charlie made?) Yeah. I wanted one so bad. The set decoration was so good. We tried to really hype it up and bring that energy and the imagery from the previous year. Again, because of the pandemic, we had to make do with what we had. And I think we knocked it out of the park as best we could given the circumstances. But there were a lot of little hiccups and roadblocks trying to even get stuff because the world was locked down.”