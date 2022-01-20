Nyla Rose Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19

AEW’s Nyla Rose is off of an independent show on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19. Enjoy Wrestling announced on Wednesday that Rose won’t be able to compete at their Striking Distance show on Saturday due to a positive test.

The promotion wrote:

“Welp, we have some bad news.

Nyla Rose has contracted COVID and will not be able to participate in Striking Distance this Saturday.

This is obviously upsetting, but what can you do? Shit happens.

We wish @NylaRoseBeast a speedy recovery and are working to find a replacement.”