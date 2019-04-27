Various News: nZo Works Out With Mickey Gall, New ROH Figures in the Works, Updated Tour Schedule Out for FOZZY

– Former WWE Superstar nZo (formerly known as Enzo Amore) shared a gym photo of him with UFC fighter Mickey Gall. You can check out the photo nZo shared on Instagram below.

– ROH shared a photo of some prototype head sculpts for action figures of Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King that are currently in the works. You can check out that image below.

You Asked For It… Here’s Sneak Peek Of The New Villain Enterprises Action Figures From Figures Toy Company…@MartyScurll @pcoisnothuman @brodyxking Read More: https://t.co/ql4rNCp0vI pic.twitter.com/lYcQHaN2mq — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 25, 2019

– Chris Jericho’s band FOZZY has released its updated tour schedule for September. You can check out the list of dates for the band below:

Sep. 05 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

Sep. 06 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Theater

Sep. 07 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

Sep. 08 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Royal

Sep. 11 – Crystal Bay, NV – Crystal Bay Club Casino/Crown Room

Sep. 12 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

Sep. 13 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Sep. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc Of California Stadium**

Sep. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Count’s Vamp’d

Sep. 18 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

Sep. 19 – Tempe, AZ – Club Red

Sep. 20 – Tucson, AZ – Encore

Sep. 21 – El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock ^

Sep. 25 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall^

Sep. 26 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live^

Sep. 27 – Hattiesburg, MS – Brewsky’s

Sep. 28 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade