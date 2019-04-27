wrestling / News
Various News: nZo Works Out With Mickey Gall, New ROH Figures in the Works, Updated Tour Schedule Out for FOZZY
– Former WWE Superstar nZo (formerly known as Enzo Amore) shared a gym photo of him with UFC fighter Mickey Gall. You can check out the photo nZo shared on Instagram below.
– ROH shared a photo of some prototype head sculpts for action figures of Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King that are currently in the works. You can check out that image below.
You Asked For It…
Here’s Sneak Peek Of The New Villain Enterprises Action Figures From Figures Toy Company…@MartyScurll @pcoisnothuman @brodyxking
– Chris Jericho’s band FOZZY has released its updated tour schedule for September. You can check out the list of dates for the band below:
Sep. 05 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
Sep. 06 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Theater
Sep. 07 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
Sep. 08 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Royal
Sep. 11 – Crystal Bay, NV – Crystal Bay Club Casino/Crown Room
Sep. 12 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
Sep. 13 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Sep. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc Of California Stadium**
Sep. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Count’s Vamp’d
Sep. 18 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
Sep. 19 – Tempe, AZ – Club Red
Sep. 20 – Tucson, AZ – Encore
Sep. 21 – El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock ^
Sep. 25 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall^
Sep. 26 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live^
Sep. 27 – Hattiesburg, MS – Brewsky’s
Sep. 28 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
