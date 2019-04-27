wrestling / News

Various News: nZo Works Out With Mickey Gall, New ROH Figures in the Works, Updated Tour Schedule Out for FOZZY

April 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Enzo Amore Real1 Rapper nZo

– Former WWE Superstar nZo (formerly known as Enzo Amore) shared a gym photo of him with UFC fighter Mickey Gall. You can check out the photo nZo shared on Instagram below.

– ROH shared a photo of some prototype head sculpts for action figures of Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King that are currently in the works. You can check out that image below.

– Chris Jericho’s band FOZZY has released its updated tour schedule for September. You can check out the list of dates for the band below:

Sep. 05 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
Sep. 06 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Theater
Sep. 07 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
Sep. 08 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Royal
Sep. 11 – Crystal Bay, NV – Crystal Bay Club Casino/Crown Room
Sep. 12 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
Sep. 13 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Sep. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc Of California Stadium**
Sep. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Count’s Vamp’d
Sep. 18 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
Sep. 19 – Tempe, AZ – Club Red
Sep. 20 – Tucson, AZ – Encore
Sep. 21 – El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock ^
Sep. 25 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall^
Sep. 26 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live^
Sep. 27 – Hattiesburg, MS – Brewsky’s
Sep. 28 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mickey Gall, nZo, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading