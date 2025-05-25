Oba Femi Assesses His WWE Career So Far

– During a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi assessed his career so far. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Oba Femi on his growth: “I can’t fully say that I’m all the way comfortable. Everyone’s still growing and no one is ever just the best. No one is above growth. Everyone keeps learning every day, no matter how experienced you are. I don’t want to say I’m comfortable because I’m not.”

Femi was adamant that he wants to continue getting better and has no desire to get complacent due to his early success. Still, Femi does believe he has a solid grasp on what he’s doing, with a lot of the credit going to the staff at the WWE Performance Center, who helped him prepare for his TV debut in 2023.

On being an example for those who are coming up behind him: “All I can do is be a great example for whoever is coming up behind me. I’m going to keep being me, I’m going to keep being great, and I’m going to keep being an example they can follow.”

Oba Femi defends his championship later tonight at WWE NXT Battleground 2025. The premium live event is being held at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.