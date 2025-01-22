Oba Femi Explains How His Accent Is Played Up on TV

– During a recent edition of No-Contest Wrestling, WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi discussed his Nigerian accent, noting while it is played up on TV, it is how he generally talks. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Oba Femi on his accent: “I did grow up 19 years in Nigeria, and I don’t think people fully understand that. This is my accent, like this is — yes, it’s like it’s played up on TV for sure, but this is how I talk.”

On how he’s able to switch his accent after moving to the US: “So, if I go to the store and I’m like ‘Hey man, can you put that thing in the bag?’ and I can do both [accents]. People think one is real, one is fake — no, like, both are me.”

Ob Femi successfully defended his NXT Championship last night on WWE NXT. He beat Eddy Thorpe in the main event to retain his title.