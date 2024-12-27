Oba Femi On His Parents’ Support Of His Wrestling Career, Doesn’t Regret Finishing College

Oba Femi says his parents are very supportive of his wrestling career, in part because he’s explained to them how it works. The NXT star, who is set to compete for the NXT Championship against Trick Williams at NXT New Year’s Evil, spoke with the Ringer Wrestling Show and you can see highlights below (via Wrestling Inc):

On his family pushing him to finish college before wrestling: “I personally have no regrets about finishing [college]. Although, yes, they were the ones pushing for it. … I don’t regret going back and finishing because I have a degree which is always something to fall back on, something you have that no one can take away from you. I believe things happen for a reason. There’s a reason I joined WWE officially in 2022 and not 2021, because we don’t know if I joined earlier, that it would have been my year necessarily.”

On his parents supporting his career: “My parents definitely have a good grip on what this is. Because I’ve explained to them how things work and how you climb up the ladder. So that when they see these accolades I receive, they understand fully well what’s going on. But like, they don’t know everything. … You kind of have to be there to fully understand what wrestling truly is.”