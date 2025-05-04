Octagon Jr. Signs With TNA

Octagon Jr. has crossed the line, announcing that he has signed with TNA. Octagon posted to his Instagram stories to announced that he has signed with the company, as you can see in a screenshot below from WrestlingCovers on Twitter. He is also now listed on the company’s roster page.

Octagon Jr. has largely competed in AAA and teamed with Laredo Kid and Chavo Guerrero against First Class and Frankie Kazarian on the March 27th episode of TNA Impact. He and Laredo Kid were referred to as the Aztec Warriors.