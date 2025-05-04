wrestling / News
Octagon Jr. Signs With TNA
May 4, 2025 | Posted by
Octagon Jr. has crossed the line, announcing that he has signed with TNA. Octagon posted to his Instagram stories to announced that he has signed with the company, as you can see in a screenshot below from WrestlingCovers on Twitter. He is also now listed on the company’s roster page.
Octagon Jr. has largely competed in AAA and teamed with Laredo Kid and Chavo Guerrero against First Class and Frankie Kazarian on the March 27th episode of TNA Impact. He and Laredo Kid were referred to as the Aztec Warriors.
🚨 Octagon Jr. posted on his IG stories a congratulations that he has signed with TNA. pic.twitter.com/KmSXUOiGv3
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 4, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Fozzy Have Cancelled Tonight’s Concert, Venue Claims Chris Jericho Chose to Prioritize Wrestling
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Stone Cold Steve Austin Potentially Wanting an Exhibition Match
- Ted DiBiase Names The Best Enhancement Worker He’s Been In The Ring With
- Details On WWE Releases & Their Non-Compete Clauses