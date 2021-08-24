Official AEW All Out Poster Released Featuring CM Punk, Kenny Omega, More

AEW has released its official promotional poster for All Out, which will take place on September 5 at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Mikey Rukus, who serves as the music producer for AEW, unveiled the poster on Twitter.

You can view the poster below.

And here’s the current All Out lineup:

* AEW World Title Match: Christian Cage vs. (c) Kenny Omega

* Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles: Tag Team Eliminator Winners vs. (c) The Young Bucks

* Women’s Casino Battle Royale: 21 competitors TBA

* CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall