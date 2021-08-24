wrestling / News
Official AEW All Out Poster Released Featuring CM Punk, Kenny Omega, More
August 24, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has released its official promotional poster for All Out, which will take place on September 5 at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Mikey Rukus, who serves as the music producer for AEW, unveiled the poster on Twitter.
You can view the poster below.
12 days away#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/eicKymEqYj
— RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) August 24, 2021
And here’s the current All Out lineup:
* AEW World Title Match: Christian Cage vs. (c) Kenny Omega
* Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles: Tag Team Eliminator Winners vs. (c) The Young Bucks
* Women’s Casino Battle Royale: 21 competitors TBA
* CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo
* Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
