Oney Lorcan Has Reportedly Requested His WWE Release
November 16, 2019
PWInsider reports that Oney Lorcan has requested his release from WWE and did so at the end of last month. The release has not been granted at this time. Lorcan has since changed his social media counts back to his former name of Biff Busick and has not publicly commented on the situation.
Lorcan was signed in September 2015 and joined the NXT brand. He was mostly used to get other talents over, although eventually he formed a team with Danny Burch. He was later moved to 205 Live and was a challenger for the cruiserweight title.
