Oney Lorcan Set For wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament

Oney Lorcan has already booked his first post-WWE gig, and is set to be part of the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament. wXw has announced that Lorcan, who is back to his old Biff Busick name, will be part of the 2022 tournament.

Busick was among the 18 roster members released by WWE on Thursday. He joins Jonathan Gresham, Ace Romero, and Fuminori Abe in the tournament, which will take place from March 4th to March 6th, 2022.