Opening Match Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced the match that will open tomorrow’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Momday that the street fight between Michin and Jaida Parker will open Tuesday night’s show.

The full card for tomorrow’s episode, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* Street Fight: Michin vs. Jaida Parker

* New Catch Republic vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Gallus vs. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

* Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright

* Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice face off

* Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Je’Von Evans sign their contract for NXT Heatwave