Opening Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

A new report has confirmed which match will open tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. PWInsider reports that tonight’s show will kick off with the handicap match pitting Orange Cassidy against The Outrunners.

The show airs tonight on TNT at 10 PM ET and the full lineup is:

* TNT Championship Qualifying Match: El Phantasmo vs. AR Fox

* Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong vs. The Infantry

* Orange Cassidy vs. The Outrunners

* Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue

* Shingo Takagi vs. Dalton Castle