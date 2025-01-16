Opening Match For Tonight’s TNA Impact

A new report has confirmed the opening match for tonight’s episode of TNA Impact. PWInsider reports that Leon Slater vs. Trent Seven will open up tonight’s show, which takes place on AXS TV and TNA+.

The card for tonight’s show is:

* Sami Callihan & PCO vs. The Hardys

If Callihan & PCO win, they are added to TNA tag title match at Genesis.

* Trent Seven vs. Leon Slater

* Laredo Kid vs. Jake Something

* Eric Young & Steve Maclin vs. First Class

* Nic Nemeth & Joe Hendry go face-to-face

* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander & The Northern Armory

* Rosemary & Masha Slamovich confessional

* Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance’s Pre-Launch Championship Celebration By Elegance