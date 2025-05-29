wrestling / News
Opening Match For Tonight’s TNA Impact
May 29, 2025 | Posted by
The opening match for tonight’s TNA Impact has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the show will kick off with the four-way tag team match of The Rascalz vs. First Class vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Laredo Kid.
The report notes that Laredo Kid will be competing along under the storyline that Octagon Jr. is hurt.
TNA Impact airs tonight on AXS TV and TNA+.
