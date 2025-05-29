wrestling / News

Opening Match For Tonight’s TNA Impact

May 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The opening match for tonight’s TNA Impact has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the show will kick off with the four-way tag team match of The Rascalz vs. First Class vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Laredo Kid.

The report notes that Laredo Kid will be competing along under the storyline that Octagon Jr. is hurt.

TNA Impact airs tonight on AXS TV and TNA+.

