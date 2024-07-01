wrestling / News

New Report Reveals Opening Segment For WWE Raw

July 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo, Nick Khan Image Credit: WWE

The opening segment for tonight’s WWE Raw has been confirmed. PWInsider reports that Monday night’s show will open with a promo from Jay Uso.

The announced card for tonight’s episode, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Sheamus
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zoey Stark
* Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross
* Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading