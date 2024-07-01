New Report Reveals Opening Segment For WWE Raw

The opening segment for tonight’s WWE Raw has been confirmed. PWInsider reports that Monday night’s show will open with a promo from Jay Uso.

The announced card for tonight’s episode, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Sheamus

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zoey Stark

* Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross

* Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio