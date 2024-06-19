– During a recent interview with Under the Ring, AEW wrestler Orange Cassidy discussed his upcoming matchup against Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. He also discussed potential matchups against other NJPW stars, such as Tetsuya Naito and Toru Yano. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

His thoughts on Tetsuya Naito: “I always, whenever I get these questions, like, ‘Who do I want to wrestle?’ It’s like, I don’t really want to wrestle anybody. I’d rather not get beat up. I’ve always really enjoyed [Tetsuya] Naito. Obviously, he’s gonna mix it up with Jon Moxley. But I think that would be an interesting one. I hate to say anybody’s name because last time I did this, I ended up wrestling him, like I’m gonna wrestle him at this pay-per-view, so I’m just gonna keep my mouth shut.”

Orange Cassidy on a potential matchup with Toru Yano: “Oh, there would be so many bits going on. I don’t know. It’s gonna be who’s gonna out-bit the other guy. That’s one that I get a lot of people saying they would love to see me with. I would love to. He’s great.”

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy goes down at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 30. The event will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.